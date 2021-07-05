3,880 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $76.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

