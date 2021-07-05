42,684 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,684 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 505,956 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $4,580,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth $3,952,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 275,024 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

IMMR stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

