$46.95 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce sales of $46.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.60 million and the lowest is $45.30 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $37.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $189.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $193.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $195.35 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CNB Financial stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

