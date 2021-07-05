$48.11 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report $48.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.21 million and the lowest is $48.01 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $194.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.94 million to $194.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.78 million to $215.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 13,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,354. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

