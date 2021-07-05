50,000 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $563,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NAACU stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.