$506.98 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce $506.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.03 million and the highest is $517.70 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $467.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE APO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,318. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

