51,710 Shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

