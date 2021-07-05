51,927 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

