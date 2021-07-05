594,469 Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Bought by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 594,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,000. E2open Parent comprises approximately 1.3% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $253,000.

NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 51,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,189. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

