61,638 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $86.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $750,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,629 shares of company stock valued at $57,048,207 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

