675 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.33.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $446.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,756. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.84 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

