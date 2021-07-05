694 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth about $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 708,954.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prudential by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth about $6,719,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prudential by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

