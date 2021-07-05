$700.60 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $700.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $785.40 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $545.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 831,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,929. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

