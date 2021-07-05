$8.90 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $8.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $9.00 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $130.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

