83,700 Shares in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Höegh LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $601.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.