$863.72 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $863.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $806.40 million to $897.36 million. Plexus posted sales of $857.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.48. 78,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

