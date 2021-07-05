8,944 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.