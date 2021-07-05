A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

A10 Networks stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

