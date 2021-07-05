AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. AB SKF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.