AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

