AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.19. 85,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.36. AB Volvo has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.