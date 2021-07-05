ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 31.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 898,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,138. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.