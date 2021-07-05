AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.25.

ABBV stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

