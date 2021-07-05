Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Invests $15.09 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $56.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,505.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,508.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,368.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.