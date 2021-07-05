Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Makes New $249,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Visa makes up approximately 0.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,286. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $238.78. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.