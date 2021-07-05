Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 3,233 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 6.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned about 0.23% of Elanco Animal Health worth $31,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $7,588,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. 38,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,325. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.