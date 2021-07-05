Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post sales of $3.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the highest is $3.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $15.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $17.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $44.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

AXDX stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 88,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $56,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

