Acima Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 270,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.15. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

