Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $36,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $159.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $159.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

