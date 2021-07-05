Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.