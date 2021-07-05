Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $435.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $311.89 and a fifty-two week high of $435.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

