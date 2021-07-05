Acima Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,676,000. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $40.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

