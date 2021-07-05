ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is Indus Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Indus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,189 shares during the period. ACM Research comprises approximately 9.9% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.12% of ACM Research worth $57,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.61. 12,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,689. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.