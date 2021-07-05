Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives $9.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 538,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 313,289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.