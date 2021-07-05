adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €260.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €311.25 ($366.18).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA:ADS opened at €316.60 ($372.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €289.52. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.