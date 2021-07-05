AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

General Mills stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

