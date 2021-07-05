AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 369.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,239 shares of company stock worth $4,577,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.68 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

