AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,155,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,766,000 after purchasing an additional 148,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,979,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock opened at $142.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.