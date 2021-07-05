AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $150.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.01 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

