AGF Investments Inc. Sells 3,851,428 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,851,428 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in B2Gold by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. Analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

