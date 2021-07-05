AGF Investments LLC Has $151,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $290.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.