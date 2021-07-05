AGF Investments LLC Invests $185,000 in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GrafTech International by 1,102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 546,782 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EAF stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

