AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 888 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $202,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after buying an additional 23,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $112.12 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

