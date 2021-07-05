AGF Investments LLC Sells 290 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $195.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.45. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.