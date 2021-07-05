AGF Investments LLC Takes Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SYNNEX by 22.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after purchasing an additional 150,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,683 shares of company stock worth $3,763,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.