AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

