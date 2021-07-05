Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AGPYY stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $7.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.00%.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

