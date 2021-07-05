Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,157 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $133,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Airbus stock opened at $133.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.26. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

