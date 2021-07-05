Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP cut its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 96.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,053 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

