Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of AMR opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $462.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

